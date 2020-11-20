Sean Clifton Vaughn, age 33 of Smyrna died November 17, 2020.

He was a born at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, and was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Price. Sean worked for Flower Foods in Murfreesboro.

Sean loved to cook, play disk golf, an avid gamer with PlayStation, built lots of Gundam models, and loved his Nana and Papa.

He is survived by his mother, Wendi Tittle and husband Kevin of Madison; father, Greg Price and his girlfriend Sandy of Lebanon; grandparents, Estel Vaughn and wife Gail of Smyrna, Shirley Price of Smyrna; Brother, Seth Mouton and his girlfriend Kendall Bryson of Smyrna; fur babies, Binx, and Shadow.

Visitation will be 12 Noon until Funeral service at 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna Tony Clemmons will be officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com