OBITUARY: Larry Wendell Smith

Mr. Larry Wendell Smith, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born in Chittyville, IL to the late Lemma Clarence and Velma Ruth Sherrard Smith.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a lengthy career before retiring from what became Whirlpool in their wiring department. Mr. Smith was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, and his lab. Mr. Smith loved Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and would watch any basketball game he could find during basketball season.

Mr. Smith is survived by his niece, Melanie Sheriff and her husband Timothy; great-nieces and nephew, Erica, Nicholas and his wife Amber, Cathy, and Connie; and great-great-niece and nephews, Paisley, Easton, Levi, and Mason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Smith.

Burial of Mr. Smith’s cremated remains will take place at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/