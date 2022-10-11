Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills

Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN.

Around 100 guests of family and friends gathered as Lynn was buried on her ranch in Hurricane Mills.

Lynn’s black hearse was led by the Humphreys County Sheriffs and followed by a train of vehicles with loved ones inside.

A public memorial is in the works but details have not been released at this time.

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4th at her home in Hurricane Mills.

The family shared a statement, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Lynn’s daughter, Peggy Marchetti shared a tribute to her mother on social media after her death.

Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye..she looked so peaceful like a sleeping angel. She is beautiful..even in death..she just has this amazing radiance that is so unique and timeless. I could barely tear my arms from around her..I didn’t want her to leave us..I felt possessive and selfish and broken..utterly broken. I have taken care of her daily for the last 5 years over seeing her health care. It has been the most important and honorable task I have ever undertaken. I promised my family I would take care of her..I would keep her home with us and I would do my best to keep her with us for as long as possible. I tied my very best..my damn best to keep that promise.

I’m a pretty private person when it comes to my mom..my family. Our lives have been shared so much with so many all my life. I just like to keep a little something back for just me..personally. I don’t post a bunch of selfies with mom and share stories about some of our adventures we have shared over these years. Because she has shared so much..she has giving everything to her fans and friends..I never felt the need to expose or advertise our relationship. I needed to keep something back just for me..

Mom over these last few years after her stroke so missed her fans`,her music, her friends. singing and preforming , She missed her tour bus, her dresses and most of all her connection to her audience. She spoke about going back on tour again and singing all the time. She would sing all the time at home..she would scare the caregivers to death when in the middle of the night break out in song at the top of her lungs. She was and will always be Loretta Lynn..I guess she needed to remind them she had chops:)

I know I am in shock, in grief and just a feel like a little girl who misses the arms of her mommy. I am thankful for she left this world gently through in the night. Daddy just came a took her hand and they are together in each others arms i know. It was so surreal because yesterday mom was talking and very animated telling us, I am ready to go to heaven..Doo is coming to take me home..they told me I’m really going home..she really said that yesterday…She knew..She just knew and was happy..she said she was going to be with daddy. I thought yea, one day..and told her hey, not today Margaret..I am spending the night with you tomorrow night so hold up:) She said you better get here so..cause I am going home.

Thank you mom for..everything. You have been the best mom.. you have been an inspiration to so many.