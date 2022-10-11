OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight

James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center.

He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Jim Ed served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a plane captain on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He spent his retirement golfing, spending time with family and taking care of his wife of 50 years.

Jim Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Watt Hicks and Sue Bryan McKnight and sister, Ann Whitworth.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Snowden McKnight, son, Chuck (Jackie) McKnight, daughter, Diana (Steve) Hadley, grandchildren, Anthony Porter, Kelley McKnight and Ean Edgell and great-grandchildren, Abel McKnight and Hendryx Wisch.

A service for Jim Ed will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Tom Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00P.M. until service time 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

