OBITUARY: Kim Elaine Zanco

Kim Elaine Zanco, age 61 of Murfreesboro, passed away on October 6, 2024.

She was born on April 8, 1963 to the late Charles Theron Melton and Shirleen (Gosnell) Bynum in Spartanburg, SC.

Kim is survived by her two sons Zachary and Justin Zanco, granddaughter Jaiden Bennett, and her siblings Beth Culbertson and Scott Melton.

Kim is a graduate of Spartanburg Technical College (Accounting) and Dorman High School. Kim’s life was defined by perseverance, purpose and love for her children, grandchild and pets. She will be missed by those that knew her.

Services will be private. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

