OBITUARY: Sheryl Jean Tolbert Sandefur

Mrs. Sheryl Jean Tolbert Sandefur, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 after a long term illness.

She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Ashley Tolbert, Sr. and Mary Allen Tolbert.

Sheryl spent most of her growing up years in Bruceton, TN where she was a 1966 graduate of Bruceton Central High School. She then went on to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin. Sheryl worked at Vanderbilt University in Nashville for many years. She retired as a payroll clerk for Rutherford County Government. Sheryl was a long-time member of Northside Baptist Church and made many wonderful friends there.

She loved her close-knit family of six siblings along with their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Sheryl loved nothing more than watching all her nieces and nephews grow up and pursue each of their individual areas of interest.

Sheryl is survived by her siblings, Diane Wright, Allen Tolbert and his wife Rena, Spencer Tolbert and his wife Nola, Debbie Wallace and her husband Steve, Kathy Hendrix and her husband Gary, and Cindy Basham and her husband Ron; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Sandefur.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 3:00 pm at Northside Baptist Church. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

