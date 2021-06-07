Kerri Singleton Jones, age 60 of Murfreesboro died Friday June 4, 2021. She was born in Atlanta GA and was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Singleton, Jr. and Doris Marie Dockery Singleton. She was member of New Vision Baptist Church Buchanan, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 40 years, Al Jones; children, Houston “Allen” Jones III and wife Alicia, Jamie Jones Legg and husband Josh, Benjamin “Ben” Tyler Jones, and wife Tess; grandchildren, Noah, Hadley, Bennett, Anabelle, Charlotte, Annelise, Beau; brother, James R. “Jimmy” Singleton III and wife Jane; sister, Kathy Holden and husband Jerry.

Memorials may be made to, ALS Association of Middle Tennessee and Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Ben Curtis will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com