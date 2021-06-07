Kerri Singleton Jones

Kerri Singleton Jones, age 60 of Murfreesboro died Friday June 4, 2021. She was born in Atlanta GA and was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Singleton, Jr. and Doris Marie Dockery Singleton. She was member of New Vision Baptist Church Buchanan, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 40 years, Al Jones; children, Houston “Allen” Jones III and wife Alicia, Jamie Jones Legg and husband Josh, Benjamin “Ben” Tyler Jones, and wife Tess; grandchildren, Noah, Hadley, Bennett, Anabelle, Charlotte, Annelise, Beau; brother, James R. “Jimmy” Singleton III and wife Jane; sister, Kathy Holden and husband Jerry.

Memorials may be made to, ALS Association of Middle Tennessee and Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Ben Curtis will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here