murfreesboro police

At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers from the Murfreesboro Police Department Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., two Murfreesboro officers were approached by a man in a vehicle who displayed a handgun.  A brief pursuit ensued, which ended near West Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.  Officers talked with the man, who continually displayed a handgun, for more than half an hour and utilized less-lethal means before an escalation, in which an officer fired his service weapon.  The man sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.  No officers were hurt during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, as well as gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.


