Connie Ruth Himes Hyer departed this life Friday, June 4, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born December 9, 1951 to the late Ed and Julia Himes in New Johnsonville, TN. She graduated Waverly Central High School top 10 of her class. She played flute in high school band. Connie went on to graduate MTSU with a nursing degree and later received her case management degree. She retired in 2013 from State Farm in Murfreesboro. She was a former President for many years with Middle Tennessee Nurses Association.

Connie married Ted Hyer on May 29, 1971, they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Connie was a faithful member of Crescent Church of Christ, serving in the past as a Bible and VBS Teacher. She went on several mission trips to Mexico and Tornado Disaster Relief in Alabama. She was a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Hyer; son and daughter in law, Josh and Venessa Hyer; grandchildren, Sierra, Jordan, Phoenix and Londyn Hyer; sisters, Patsy Davidson (Lavelle) of Paris, TN, Darlene Humphreys (David) of Barboursville, WV; niece, Kim Peebles (Sam) of Nashville, TN; nephews, Jon Davidson (Mandy) of Paris, TN, DJ Humphreys (Misty) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jonathan Humphreys of Barboursville, TN; great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Darryl Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville, TN at 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be Josh Hyer, Jon Davidson, Sam Peebles, Jordan Hyer, Phoenix Hyer, Steve Frost, Paul Wells, and David Bragg. Honorary Pallbearers are Lavelle Davidson, David Humphreys, Jimmy Jowers, Jonathan Humphreys, DJ Humphreys, Steve Horrell, and the Elders and Deacons of Crescent Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crescent Church of Christ Scholarship Fund.