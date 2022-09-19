OBITUARY: Kenneth R. Merritt Jr.

Mr. Kenneth R. Merritt, Jr. completed his earthly journey on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 90 years old.

Throughout his life, Ken was kind, loyal, and compassionate. Ken loved his family and cherished his friends. Ken was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and the University of Richmond. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. Ken’s life’s work with the Food and Drug Administration led him around the world resolving health and welfare issues for the benefit of mankind. He retired from the FDA in 2012 after 50 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jenkins Merritt, and his mother, Annie Mary Stroud. He is survived by his son Mark Tucker and his wife Tonya, daughter Pat Hayes and her husband Mike, and brother Lee H. Stroud and his wife Dreama. He is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A graveside service will follow after visitation at 3:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Anthony Williams will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Pallbearers will be Mike Hayes, Jake Hayes, Eric Butler, Devlin Amos, Randall Robinson, and Lance Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of MR. Ken can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, or to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/