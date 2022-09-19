OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Everette Jackson

James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson; daughters, Natascha Hudson and her husband Paul of Coalfield, TN, and Angela Bard of Clyde, NC; grandchildren, Olivia, and Blake Hudson; brother, Sammy Jackson of Forest, MS; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Buddy and Janice Parker; nieces, Annice Nelson, and Alysia Newman; nephew, Parker Nelson all of Mississippi.

Jim was a consummate professional, graduating with a Master of Engineering from Mississippi State University in1962. He went on to have several positions, spanning multiple industries from Monsanto Laboratories, where he worked on products that were used in the moon landings as well as multiple conventional and nuclear explosive devices used by the military during the Vietnam War and for various civilian and commercial applications.

He later became the President of A&S Building Systems, a commercial metal building manufacturer, before changing professions again to the furniture and lighting industries. He was also Vice President of Manufacturing at Samsonite in Murfreesboro, TN. Jim retired as the President of Garcy SLP, a lighting manufacturer located in Portland, TN.

After finishing his professional career, he decided to pursue his outdoor interests and began working at a horse farm, which he enjoyed very much. As he began his transition into semi-retirement, he stayed busy with his many honey-do lists provided by Becky and spent as much time as possible making sure that he and Becky traveled and kept exploring all of the things that life had to offer. He also loved his church family and serving the Lord among his friends at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Jim will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Larry McElroy and Reverend Brad Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Jim.

