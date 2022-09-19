Monday, September 19, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Gerlinde ‘Linda’ Cupples

Gerlinde “Linda” Cupples, age 47 of Rockvale, Tennessee died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness.

She was a native of Riverside, California and a daughter of Matthew McLinden and Marjorie Cameron.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her son, Cameron Cupples; Fiance, Kirk Jakes; siblings, Kenneth Cameron of California; Chris, Lisa, Sareda, Nancy, and Melissa Cameron, all of Smyrna; paternal grandmother, Judith McLinden; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Taylor, Emmylnn Bonner, Miranda, Haylee, Michael, Hannah, Lucas, Ozzy, and Owen Cameron; a great-niece, Liana Taylor; and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Samuel Clyde Cameron.

Linda was a 1993 graduate of Oakland High School and worked in the medical billing department for ITX Healthcare.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

An online guestbook is available for the Cupples family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

 

