OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Ray Hobbs Jr.

Kenneth Ray Hobbs Jr, better known as Kenny, was born on January 5, 1966, in Fayetteville, TN. He died on September 22, 2022, at age 56 while sleeping in his home in Smyrna, TN.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ken Hobbs; his grandparents, Lois Woodard, Brown Woodard, Margaret Harmening, and Herman Hobbs; numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son, Wyatt Hobbs; his parents, Nancy Woodard and Kenneth Hobbs Sr; his siblings, Kimberly Valdez, Trina Ezzell (Kevin Ezzell), and Tonya Hobbs; his aunts and uncles, Gail Allen, Philip Hobbs, and Debbie Kelley (Ken Kelley); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kenny was the epitome of a tough guy. He loved the movie Goodfellas, John Wayne, collecting knives and guns, and letting people know that they shouldn’t mess with his people. He was determined to take care of those he loved, especially his mother, Nancy, who was his greatest supporter and love. Kenny enjoyed making people laugh and told the best stories. If he had written a book, it truly would have been a bestseller. Kenny was a simple man with a complex heart. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Bro. Curtis Yarrison. Interment Cedar Hills Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/