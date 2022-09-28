Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022.

Coming Soon:

20th Century Girl

Inside Man

October 1:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 2:

Forever Queens

October 3:

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Jexi

October 4:

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5:

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

October 6:

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7:

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 9:

Missing Link

October 10:

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

October 11:

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12:

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

October 13:

The Watcher

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14:

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

October 15:

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 16:

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17:

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18:

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19:

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

October 21:

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22:

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23:

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24:

The Chalk Line

October 25:

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 26:

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Robbing Mussolini

October 27:

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

October 28:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

October 29: