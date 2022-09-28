OBITUARY: Sonia Elizabeth Moyer

Sonia Elizabeth Moyer passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old.

She was a native of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and worked as a Borough Secretary for Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Sonia has lived in Rutherford County for the past ten years.

In 2012 we moved to Murfreesboro to be near our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved living in Murfreesboro and had developed many close relationships.

Her untimely death was a result of two strokes in the past few months and a severe head injury from a fall.

Many wonderful individuals pass every day. Sonia would have been placed in the upper quartile.

Sonia was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia Seip; and grandson, Joshua Moyer. She is survived by her husband, Donald Moyer; son, Richard Allen Moyer, Gary Moyer; daughter, Karen (Mike) Reechia; brother, David (Ginny) Seip; sisters, Jean Daub; grandchildren, Amber, Pamela, Jessica, Jonathan, Oliver, Michael and Ethan; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service may be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

