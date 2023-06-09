OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Allan Stafford

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Allan Stafford, age 70, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, June 8, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born in Memphis, TN to the late William B. and Edna Mae Holland Stafford.

Mr. Stafford was a retired salesman for Waste-Quip. He enjoyed playing golf when he could. Mr. Stafford supported the community by eating out for every meal. His favorites included Cracker Barrell and Hickory Falls.

Mr. Stafford is survived by his son, Chris Stafford and his wife Andrea; siblings, Bill Stafford and his wife Debbie, Darlene Bates and her husband Keith, and Jerry Stafford and his wife Vickie; mother-in-law, Helen Boren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Gail Stafford, and a son, Brandon Stafford.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/