Jumbo Shrimp Silence the Nashville Sounds Bats in 4-1 Victory

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Nashville Sounds (30-30) couldn’t get going offensively, mustering just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-34) on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The offense was stifled by Jacksonville starter Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 2-1), picking up just three hits. Brian Navarreto’s double was the lone extra-base knock for the Sounds. The bats had a few opportunities early on, getting the leadoff hitter on base in five of the first six innings. But they cashed in only once, leaving four men aboard and losing two others via outs on the basepaths.

The Sounds look to turn it around tomorrow night as Janson Junk (2-4, 4.27) toes the rubber. Rehabbing Miami southpaw Trevor Rogers (1-0, 0.00) gets the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Thomas Pannone went 7.0 innings in a game for the first time since September 4, 2021 at Sacramento for Salt Lake. After Robert Gasser’s 7.0-inning complete game in game two of yesterday’s twin bill, Nashville starters went 7.0+ innings in back-to-back games for the first time since July 24-25, 2018 at Las Vegas. Chris Bassitt and Daniel Mengden each tossed seven frames in their starts.

Matt Bush made his first appearance with Nashville on rehab assignment, tossing a scoreless eighth in which he walked one and struck out two.

Rehabbing Milwaukee outfielder Jesse Winker went 0-for-1 with a walk. He and Nashville manager Rick Sweet were ejected in the top of the third inning by first base umpire Takahito Matsuda.

Cam Devanney’s 0-for-4 night snapped a 13-game on-base streak. Over the streak dating back to May 17, Devanney hit .313 (15-for-48) with nine runs, seven doubles, six RBI and an .867 OPS.

