Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things Happening This Weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend in Rutherford County? Here are some events happening in Murfreesboro, La Vergne and Smyrna!
1The Market At The Avenue Shopping Center
Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10 AM – 4 PM
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Support small businesses at The Market at The Avenue Shopping Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday June 10th from 10am-4pm. Enjoy giveaways, face painting for kids, and more while shopping local vendors.
Learn more here.
2Nashville 2023 Spring Car Show
Saturday, June 10, 2023, 9 AM – 1 PM
Streetside Classics – Nashville
6000 Reliance Dr, La Vergne, TN
Benefiting Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, Streetside’s annual gathering is a family-friendly event. All makes and models are welcomed! Registration is $20 per vehicle. Donate a can of dog or cat food to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win great prizes!
Learn more here.
3Community Pop-Up Event
Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12 AM – 3 PM
Blackman High School
3956 Blaze Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
This pop-up event is sponsored by Break Thru TN & Yaipak Outreach Community. The organizations will be giving out backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, food and more!
Learn more here.
4Farmers Market with Live Music
Saturday, June 10, 2023, 8 AM – 12 PM
Smyrna Train Depot
98 Front St, Smyrna, TN
Enjoy live music from local artist while shopping at Smyrna’s Farmers Market this weekend. Local produce, baked and artisan goods can be purchased as well as food from food trucks. Live local music starts at 9am.
Learn more here.
5Friday Night Market In The Boro & Food Truck Festival
Friday, June 9, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Visit Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly Food Truck Festival and Local Shopping event every week from 5pm to 9pm. The Friday Night Market In The Boro is an event that includes a range of food trucks, shopping, and music. The market gives you a chance to be with the community and support local businesses. It is family-friendly and pets are allowed.
This event will take place every Friday from April through September. Admission and parking are free. Vendors can apply here.
Learn more here.