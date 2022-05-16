Katherine Jean Covington, age 92, of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Eagleville, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Sam Houston Hendrix and Rose Lee Vaughn Hendrix.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Sharpe, and a great-grandson, Samuel Snyder.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Jackson and husband Allen, Rosanell Fulghum, and Billie Thompson and husband Jim, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Shane Lamb and wife Katie, Lucas Thompson and wife Gretchen, Angela Higgins, Tiffany Snyder; great-grandchildren, Nate, Becca, Britta, Lizzy, Meah, Eden, Abram, Ana, Audrey, Asheton, and Salem; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Jean was a member of Family Worship Center and was a faithful follower and friend of Jesus. She retired from GE after eighteen years of service.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Paul Jackson and Pastor Allen Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Jim Thompson, Lucas Thompson, Shane Lamb, Abram Higgins, Stephen Marx, and Hollie Sharp will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mrs. Covington may be made to Alive Hospice and an online guestbook is available for the Covington family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

