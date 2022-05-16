Mr. Donnie Loyd Hassell, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, he was 50 years old.

He was born in Nashville, TN to Donnie Loyd, Sr., and Janean Martin Hassell.

Donnie worked pouring gyp-crete for ACS Construction. He loved watching Alabama football and having bonfires with his lifelong best friend, Bo. Donnie was a kid at heart and loved the Marvel movie series. He still put together sets of Legos centered around Marvel characters and Star Wars. Donnie’s children and grandchildren were very important to him as he spent as much time with his family as he could.

Donnie is survived by his mother, Janean Martin Hassell; children, Nina Caswell of Antioch, TN, Tiffany Hassell of Smyrna, TN, Andrew Kaylor and his wife Chyanne of Gallatin, TN, and Savannah Hassell of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dwayne Carter, Brooklyn Carter, and Kinslee Kaylor; sisters, Connie Woods and her husband Alvis and Terresia Davis and her husband Chris all of Murfreesboro; numerous nephews; and beloved cat, Abby.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charmin Hassell.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 16, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/