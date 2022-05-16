Mr. David Price Simms III of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he was 23 years old.

He is the son of David Price Simms Jr. and Melissa Elaine Qualls.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother – Shirley Ann Padgett; grandmother – Sheila Burns; aunt – Karen Simms O’Bryan; sisters – Jordan Abell of Nashville and Emma Bull of Cookeville; sons – Kaison Ryder Rice Simms and Huntley Price Miller.

David is preceded in death by his grandfather – David Price Simms Sr.; grandfather – Kenneth Qualls; step-grandfather – Stephen Burns; and step-mother – Terri Simms.

David was a loving son and grandson who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan as well as a Tennessee Titans fan. David enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be deeply missed.

Memorial donations in memory of David can be made at: https://gofund.me/0f4032a0

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/