OBITUARY: Judy Dean Gienger

Judy Dean Gienger, age 75, passed away March 21, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born and raised in Rutherford County and lived in Saint Francis, Kansas for 30 years before moving back to Rutherford County. She attended Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy was a homemaker and a master quilter.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Authur Richmond Carter and Agnes Lowe Lovvorn and James Lovvorn, Sr; brothers, Lester Carter, Richmond Carter, Larry Lovvorn, James Lovvorn, Jr; and sister, Linda Lovvorn.

She is survived by her husband, Royce Gienger; son, Michael (Brenda) Puckett; daughter, Anita Puckett Davenport; brothers, William (Carolyn) Lovvorn, Randall Lovvorn, Gene (Willa) Lovvorn; sister, Patsy (Hylan) Alsup; grandchildren, Kristen Puckett, Emily (Blane) Pinkerton, Joshua Cope, Dalton (Daria) Davenport; and great-grandchildren, Joshua “JJ” Cope, Jr and Dorian Davenport. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Lovvorn; numerous nieces, nephews and good friends that loved her.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Bryan Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

