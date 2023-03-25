OBITUARY: Justin Alan Gill

Justin Alan Gill, age 40 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father, Adlai J. Gill; brother, Jason Gill; and grandparents, Harry Gill, Sr. and Edna Gill and W.R. and Sue McCracken.

Justin is survived by his wife, Ashley Gill; mother, Karen Haynes; son, Clayton Jason Gill; stepchildren, Aryn Elias, Camryn Elias, and Cedric M. Elias; grandson, Arthur Lynch; mother-in-law, Faye Bennitt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Justin’s best friend, Bryan Thomas, officiating. Kyle Gill, Kelan Gill, Cedric Elias, Bryan Thomas, Alan Corrigan, and Doug Wagner will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Justin was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clayton Gill at 606 Pearl Ct., Smyrna, TN 37167.

