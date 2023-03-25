OBITUARY: Shaquille ‘Shaq’ Ravon Dudley

Shaquille “Shaq” Ravon Dudley, age 30, a resident of Smyrna, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center.

Born on March 10, 1993, in Maury County, Shaq was the son of Clifford and Forsythia Dudley.

He was a 2011 graduate of Cane Ridge High School and worked eight years for Nissan in Smyrna. He married Kyisha Michele Davis on September 4, 2021. Shaq’s biggest hobby was bowling, and he also enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation 5. He loved sports, especially wrestling and football and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Tennessee Vols fan.

In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Mia Dudley (Javon) Marshall, grandmother, Margaret Campbell, mother in law, Bonnie Miller, fathers in law, Ronald Herron, Roderick Davis, sisters in law, Kanisha Davis, Karecia Miller, Martina Taylor, brother in law, Rody Davis, aunts and uncles, Brenda Duke, Margaret Vestal, Pamela Brooks, Carla (Jimmy) Burns, Aretha Vickie Prowell, James Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Kevin Webster, Lucrettia Webster, nephews, Jaden Marshall, Ermias Marshall, Kalen Davis, niece, Kareona Davis, and three additional nephews, best friends, Zeno Dupree, Tyree Williams, and Zachary Morin, and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis Charles Wilson, Thomas & Ethel Webster, Mary Dudley, step-grandfather, Melvin Campbell, and uncles, Jeffery & Rose Wilson and Charles Wilson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Carmack Boulevard Church of Christ with Percy Marshall providing the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will include Javon Marshall, Zeno Dupree, Tyree Williams, Sedrick Booker, Zachary Morin, and Jabari Brooks.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/