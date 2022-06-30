Judith Peeler Stephens passed away comfortably at her home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was a native of Salisbury, NC, and a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Judi attended Advent Lutheran Church.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Margaret “Billy” Hathcock Peeler; husband, H. Dean Stephens; and son-in-law, Greg Francis.

She is survived by her son, Hank Stephens (Robert Simon); daughters, Leigh Francis, Lisa Stephens (Greg Stoddard); brother, Tom (Jayne) Peeler; sister, Cindy (David) Elder; and beloved grandchildren, Ellen Francis and Stephen Francis.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Manchester Irby Ln, Murfreesboro, TN with Rev. Edward W. Myers and Pastor Michelle Kuhlman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judi’s honor to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, or Redeemer Classical Academy, PO Box 12169, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

