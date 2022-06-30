Mrs. Donna Renae Tarpley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 62 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Allen M., Jr. and Mary Helen Braswell Duke.

Mrs. Tarpley was a 1978 graduate of Riverdale High School. She enjoyed the creative process of scrapbooking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being with family during Christmas. Mrs. Tarpley was a Christian woman whose faith was seen as being a lifelong member of Wards Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Tarpley is survived by her children, Noah Weakley and his wife Jessica, Natalie Weakley, and Grant Tarpley; grandchildren, Presten, Bristol, Campbell, Chloe, Cayden, Carson, Grayson, Gates, and Nova; siblings, Debbie Brashear and her husband Kenny, Danette Jones and her husband Steve, and Denita Leyhew; special cousins and best friends, Sandra Tippit and Trish Eakin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny A. Duke.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:00noon at Wards Grove Baptist Church. Burial will take place in Wards Grove Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/