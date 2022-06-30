Mrs. Nancy Williams Carter passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 61 years old.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Williams.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Dr. Jim Carter, her mother, Chris Williams, her siblings Dewayne Williams, David (Jeanne) Williams, Linda (Michelle Smith) Williams, and her four children, Sara (Daniel) Elrod, Ty (Amanda) Carter, Christy Carter, and Caety Carter. Nancy also had seven grandkids who were the light of her life, Caety Anne, Taylor, John Alan, Mac, Millie, Olivia, and Christy.

Nancy’s proudest accomplishment was the beautiful day in and day out work of nurturing her marriage and letting her kids know that they were loved and supported. Her commitment to learning and growing, her deeply-held faith, and her belief in the inherent goodness of every person meant that Nancy cultivated relationships with people far and wide who would not only call her a friend but a true soul sister.

A brilliant and gifted teacher, Nancy was a founder of Providence Christian Academy. She spent ten years in the Education for Ministry program at St. Paul’s and more recently worked with The Coldest Nights program to provide food and a safe place to sleep for unhoused women in the area. She was truly gifted at bringing people together for a cause, and she advocated fiercely for those who needed an advocate.

Her favorite prayer, which everyone in Nancy’s life can still hear her reciting, is Numbers 6:24-26; “May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, also at St. Paul’s.

For those who can’t be here in person to celebrate Nancy, there will be a livestream of the service available at this link: https://vimeo.com/724880073. Nancy will rest in peace at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

