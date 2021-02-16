Joyce Anna Gibson Fullerton, age 86, passed away on February 14, 2021.

Born in Grayson County, KY, Joyce was the daughter of Alta and Elroy Gibson. Her father died when she was 5 years old. She was the seventh Great Granddaughter of Edward Boone, brother of Daniel Boone. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Stepfather Robert Hutchins, LTC U.S. Army Military Retired.

Joyce was married in 1952 to her best friend Ralph Fullerton and had one daughter Glenda.

She was a member and past President of the MTSU Dames Club, The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro, and the Rutherford Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Lillian Branson Sunday School class.

After working many years in the MTSU Admissions Office, Joyce retired to enjoy her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking and gardening, and she and Ralph enjoyed lots of travel, especially to Central and South America.

Joyce is survived by her husband Dr. Ralph Fullerton, daughter Glenda Myatt (Stan), Grandsons Jason Myatt (Megan) and Stuart Myatt (Laura) along with two great grandchildren Everett and Holland Myatt. She is also survived by many cousins who she loved dearly.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to AseraCare Hospice and Senior Helpers at NHC/Adams Place. Memorials may be given to The Fisher House on the VA Hospital Campus in Murfreesboro, The Fullerton Scholarship Fund at MTSU, First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service, conducted by Reverend Michael O’Bannon, to follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Fullerton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.