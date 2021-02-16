Mary Neely, 85 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Ollie and Evie Benson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Johns; brothers, David and Eugene Benson and an infant son.

Survivors include her husband, James E. Bogle; sons, Johnny Neely of Woodbury, and Chris Neely and wife Terri of Murfreesboro; grandsons, John Neely of Auburntown and Jacob and Jon-Thomas Neely, both of Murfreesboro; nieces, Joan Johns Barrett and husband Norman of Walter Hill, Jan Reed and husband Rickey of Smyrna, June Johns Waddell and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends. .

Mrs. Neely was a 1953 graduate of Kittrell High School and was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She and her husband owned and operated Neely’s Market prior to their retirement.

A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at Coleman Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Howard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mary to the American Cancer Society Mid-South Chapter, and an online guestbook is available for the Neely family at www.woodfinchapel.com.