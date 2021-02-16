Cecelia H. Maynard, age 72, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Anita Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Megan Bradford.

She is survived by her son, Doyle Bradford and his wife Michelle; daughters, Dara Bradford and Reggie Maynard-Fryman; grandchildren, Candi Bradford Christie and her husband Greg, Ashlyn Fryman; great grandchild, Kayden Christie; sister, Jackie Hunter Elledge; and many other family and friends.

Cecelia was a spelunker. She was also a canine advocate and rescued and groomed dogs for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA in memory of Mrs. Cecelia Maynard.

https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-memory-sl-p1?ms=MP_PMK_GooglebrandMemorialSL-T4&initialms=MP_PMK_GooglebrandMemorialSL-T4&pcode=WEBMEMORYSLPPC&ds_rl=1066461&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlfu0iajq7gIVhQeICR1lBQJpEAAYASABEgL9-vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.