OBITUARY: John Riley Singleton

John Riley Singleton, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a member of Bellwood Baptist Church and retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department. He served in the U.S army and was a Vietnam veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Singleton and Sara Bell Singleton; wife Peggy Sue Singleton; and brother, Lawrence Rowland Singleton.

John is survived by his daughters, Sandra Faye (Lee) Gilkerson, Tonya Renee Singleton Vilayvanh, Angela (Scott) Davis, Lisa Ramos (niece). His sister Julia Faye Ramos, 10 grandkids: Jonathan Singleton, Ashley Adcox, Kayla Vilayvanh, Shawn Vilayvanh, Skyler Insixiengmai, Titiana Wilson, David Singleton, Amisti Loftis, Isiah Loftis, Alexis Loftis and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM and friends 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers with Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, at 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences for the family at www. jenningsandayers.com

