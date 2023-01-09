OBITUARY: James (Jim) Edwin Fox

James (Jim) Edwin Fox, 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away with his family by his side on January 4, 2023.

Jim was born on July 22, 1933, to Edwin Walker and Anna Lee Fox in Celina, Tennessee.

After Jim graduated from Celina High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Kimpo Air Base, Korea and served as an Air Traffic Controller. Jim left the Air Force in 1955 to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he studied Business Administration and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Jim accepted a position with Burlington Industries and moved to Virginia with his college sweetheart, Jane Ellen Troutman of LaFollette, Tennessee. Jim relocated to Nashville, Tennessee in the mid-1960s to begin his career with the Tennessee Farmers Cooperative headquartered in LaVergne, Tennessee. Jim was the Manager of the Agricultural Chemical Department until he retired in 1998.

Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He also served as President of the Riverbend Homeowners Association and was referred to as the Mayor of Riverbend by his neighbors.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Jane Ellen of 64 years; his son Jimmy (Shannon), daughter Sharon Fox Tillman and brother Jerry. Forever cherished and loved by his four grandchildren who always referred to him as Dangy: Chelsea Fox Eckstrom (Pete), Keaton Tillman (Meghan), Ethan Fox and Alec Tillman.

Jim is predeceased by his father Edwin Walker, his mother Anna Lee, his brother Joseph Daniel, and son-in-law Alec Rance Tillman.

Dangy will be sadly missed by his loving family, friends, and neighbors.

A small service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro with family and close friends on Tuesday, January 10 at 5:00 PM to celebrate the life and service of James Edwin Fox.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of these organizations Dangy cares deeply about; Boys Town, Disabled American Veterans and First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

