OBITUARY: Ouida ‘Jodie’ Karnes

Ouida “Jodie” Karnes, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Karnes.

She is survived by her brother, William Karnes; niece, Debra Beebe; and special friends, Eileen Owens and Bonnie Walden.

Mrs. Karnes was a long time member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She was a teacher for Davidson County Schools and a basketball coach for many years. Mrs. Karnes also loved music and singing. She was a kind and loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna, TN from 10:00-11:00 AM. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/