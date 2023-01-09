OBITUARY: Raul Adolfo Mendez

Raul Adolfo Mendez, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a resident of Rutherford County.

Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Angel Raul and Martina Mendez.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Mendez of Murfreesboro; children, Tracy Eager, Michael Mendez, Kelly Smith and Papa Samba Ndao; and six grandchildren.

A private service will be held with family at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

