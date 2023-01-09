New Music for You this Week – January 9, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Shania Twain
Shania Twain shares a brand-new single entitled “Giddy Up!” a full length record is expected to drop in February, the first since 2017. Shania says, “The saying “Let’s Go Girls!” is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for “Giddy Up!”. These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little “pep in my step.” I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and “Giddy Up!” is a way to call to the audience and say “let’s get ready for some fun!”
Take a listen here.
2Chase Rice
With “I Hate Cowboys” serving as an ode to how enviable true cowboys are, the official music video released today also offers a visual homage to cowboy culture. Showcasing vintage rodeo footage – including scenes of the great Lane Frost, Tuff Hedeman and Chris LeDoux – the video also features Rice performing the song from the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo arena.
Take a listen here.
3Cheat Codes with Dolly Parton
Trio Cheat Codes are set to release their 5th single Bets On Us with multi generational superstar Dolly Parton out now. Matthew Russell of the trio says “Having Dolly on this album is so surreal and a full circle moment for me personally. As someone who grew up in the Midwest my family and I would go to her event in the Great Smokey Mountains. Her larger than life photos were everywhere and now having song with one of the biggest music legends of all time and especially in the county space is incredible.”
Take a listen here.
4Tyler Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard is gearing up for the January 27th release of his debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard, and today released a new track, “Me For Me,” which also has an accompanying unofficial music video. The song was written by Hubbard and fellow artists and friends, Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett, and was produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt. The song highlights the beautiful parts of a relationship and loving people for who they are.
Take a listen here.
5Cochren & Co
Cochren & Co. released their debut album, Don’t Lose Hope, two years ago to much acclaim and radio airplay. Helmed by singer/songwriter and worship leader Michael Cochren joined by his wife Leah, Cochren & Co. is back with a strong sophomore offering, Running Home, which will release on February 3rd. The 10-song project features hope-filled lyrics and timeless melodies as Cochren & Co. blurs the line between American pop/rock and soul/blues to create a classic sound all their own. They just released title track “Running Home.”
Take a listen here.
6Muscadine Bloodline
Muscadine Bloodline — the completely independent AL-based duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton — announced their upcoming album with the release of its title track, “Teenage Dixie.”
Take a listen here.
7The Bad Ends
The Bad Ends will released their debut album, The Power and the Glory, on January 20th via New West Records. The nine-song set was produced by Mike Albanese of Maserati and The Bad Ends in the band’s hometown of Athens, GA, a city that remains a breeding ground for all things alternative (and is the famous homebase of B-52’s, R.E.M, Pylon, The Elephant Six Recording Company, and more). The Bad Ends feature Mike Mantione of 90s Athens favorites Five Eight on vocals & guitar, Dave Domizi on bass & vocals, Geoff Melkonian of the Josh Joplin Group on keyboards & vocals, Christian Lopez on guitars & mandolin, and in his first full-time band since leaving R.E.M. in 1997, the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bill Berry on drums.
Take a listen here.
8Lonnie
Lonnie – whose blend of alt-R&B, melodic rap, and pop appeal is making him one to watch this year. Says Lonnie of the track, “This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they’re dating but doesn’t want to prioritize a relationship. The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn’t want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious.”
Take a listen here.
9H.C. McEntire
H.C. McEntire kicks off the new year with a moving new single, “Rows of Clover,” released today.
10Chris Williams and Kid Reverie
“Carolina” is one of twelve tracks from Chris Williams and Kid Reverie’s upcoming album, Something from Nothing.
Take a listen here.