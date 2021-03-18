John R. Goodman passed away in his home on March 15, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father Ron Goodman, his grandfathers, Claude Gresham, Jack Goodman, and his grandmother, Kit Goodman.

John is survived by his 2 sons, Brent and Taylor Goodman; his mother, Edna Goodman; Grandmother, Joyce Gresham; Brothers, Robert Goodman and his wife Lupe, and Troy and Shawn Goodman; Sister, JoAnn Counts and her husband Donny Counts; and Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

A native of Camden, New Jersey; John was raised in Texas and he moved to Tennessee to be close to his mother and grandmother.

He was an avid Texas Longhorns fan, enjoyed watching Nascar races, working with wood, and working in the yard.

John’s services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stone River Baptist Church in Smyrna, Tennessee.