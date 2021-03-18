Mr. James Richard Martin, age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born in Germany to J.T. and Veda Mae Tidwell Martin. Mr. Martin was a proud 1978 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He was a fan of all things MTSU. Mr. Martin worked as a Claims Manage for State Farm for over 37 years. He was a faithful member of New Vision Baptist Church. Mr. Martin was an avid golfer and played pool in his spare time.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marsha Crowder Martin; son, Bryson Martin of Nashville, TN; mother, Veda Tidwell Martin of Lyles, TN; brothers, Gary Martin and his wife Ting of Franklin, TN and Mike Martin of Colorado Springs, CO; good neighbors, Judy and Mike Cavender; and dear friends, Joe, Tom, Jackie, and Rita. He was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Martin.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.