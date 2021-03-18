Jason Brandon “Jace” Orman, age 50 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. A native of Knoxville, TN, he was the son of Gale Majors Orman and the late Raymond Orman.

Jace is survived by his wife, Candace Traffansted Orman; daughters, Shelby Simms of Smyrna, TN, Kristen Jayme and her husband Moses of Nashville, TN, and Tori Orman of Nashville, TN; son, Blayne Wells of Rainsville, AL; grandchildren, Caraline Orman and Briella Jayme; mother, Gale Majors Orman of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Adam Orman of Murfreesboro, TN; and nephew, Austin Orman of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday following the visitation at Mapleview Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Wells officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jace was a self-employed studio producer and sound engineer.

