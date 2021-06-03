John Penick Fontaine III

John P Fontaine III went home to be with his Lord on June 1st at his son’s home in Tullahoma at the age of 78.

John is survived by wife Norma Jean, sons, David Fontaine; Jerry Fontaine ( Terri); his brother Dr. Gerald Fontaine of Dothan Alabama (Adrienne) and his grandchildren, Jessi Bannister (Zack); Elisabeth Underwood (Jared); Steven Fontaine; Jill Pippenger (Kent); TJ Burgess (Dee Dee); and 11 great-grandchildren He is preceded in death by his parents (John P Fontaine II and Helen Webster Fontaine of Montgomery Alabama) and his son Don.

John was born on January 3rd, 1943 in Montgomery Alabama to John P Fontaine II and Helen (Webster) Fontaine of Montgomery Alabama. As an adult he moved to Tennessee and had a family of 3 boys.

John retired from factory work to continue working as a security guard in the Nashville area including the HCA corporate offices.

John was a talented guitar player and very avid fisherman. He served the Lord and his local church, Rutherford County Baptist Church, with the skills and talents he was so blessed with.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here