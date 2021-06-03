John P Fontaine III went home to be with his Lord on June 1st at his son’s home in Tullahoma at the age of 78.

John is survived by wife Norma Jean, sons, David Fontaine; Jerry Fontaine ( Terri); his brother Dr. Gerald Fontaine of Dothan Alabama (Adrienne) and his grandchildren, Jessi Bannister (Zack); Elisabeth Underwood (Jared); Steven Fontaine; Jill Pippenger (Kent); TJ Burgess (Dee Dee); and 11 great-grandchildren He is preceded in death by his parents (John P Fontaine II and Helen Webster Fontaine of Montgomery Alabama) and his son Don.

John was born on January 3rd, 1943 in Montgomery Alabama to John P Fontaine II and Helen (Webster) Fontaine of Montgomery Alabama. As an adult he moved to Tennessee and had a family of 3 boys.

John retired from factory work to continue working as a security guard in the Nashville area including the HCA corporate offices.

John was a talented guitar player and very avid fisherman. He served the Lord and his local church, Rutherford County Baptist Church, with the skills and talents he was so blessed with.

