OBITUARY: Elizabeth Miles Morrison

Elizabeth Miles Morrison, a beloved figure in her community and a cherished family member, passed away on August 27, 2024 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born on May 28, 1942, in Fayette, Alabama, Elizabeth lived a life filled with love, service, and creativity.

For 19 years, she owned an antique and collectible business, where her passion for history and artistry flourished. Elizabeth had a remarkable spirit, one that extended beyond her business pursuits. She was a dedicated PTA volunteer, spending countless hours engaging with and supporting schools and children in her community. Her contributions to education were marked by her kindness and commitment, making a positive impact on the lives of many.

Elizabeth was not only known for her community service but also for her vibrant personality. She was a talented singer and dancer, who brought joy to any gathering with her infectious energy and warmth. Her family and friends will remember her not just for her accomplishments but for her ability to light up a room with her laughter and grace.

Elizabeth leaves behind her loving husband, Theron Edward “Ed” Morrison Sr.; her daughter, Elizabeth (Mike) Crowe; her daughter, Joy (Tim) Davis; her son, Theron Edward Morrison Jr.; her brother, Alan (Mona) Miles; and her sister, June White.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her father, William Roy Miles; her mother, Vertie Adeen McWhirter; and her brother-in-law, Dan White.

A visitation will be held in her honor on September 1, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN. Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at 2:00 PM, leading to her burial at 3:00 PM at the same location. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Elizabeth Miles Morrison will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her legacy of love, service, and joy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life.

