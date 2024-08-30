OBITUARY: Greg Brashear

Greg Brashear, age 47 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro after a long fought, valiant battle with a callous and unforgiving disease.

Survivors include his wife, Nikole Brashear and his bonus children, Elizabeth Howard, Taylor McMahan, and Jordan McMahan; his mother, Carolyn Anderson; father, Kenny Brashear and wife Debbie Duke Brashear, all of Murfreesboro; brother, Brian Brashear and wife Sarah of Brentwood, TN; bonus brothers, Matt Petty and wife Leslie, and Mike Petty, all of Murfreesboro; father in law, Wayne Petty and wife Danene of Manchester, TN; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Emily Messick Anderson; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Minnie White Brashear; uncle and aunt, Johnny and Libby Brashear Jones, all of Murfreesboro.

Greg was a 1995 graduate of Oakland High School where he played baseball all four years. He then attended Cleveland State Community College where he was a proud member of the Cougars baseball team. He had worked for Cooks Pest Control and was an avid tournament fisherman.

Visitation with the Brashear family will be on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

For those who wish, memorials in memory of Greg may be made to the ALS Association at als.org or by mail to: PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or Alive Hospice, at https://givebutter.com/DonatetoAlive or by mail to: 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

An online guestbook is available for the Brashear family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

