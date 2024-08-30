OBITUARY: Rose Smith Deck

Rose Smith Deck, age 89, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Charter Assisted Living in Cookeville.

Rose was the daughter of the late Donald Avery Smith and Bessie Melcher Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Leigh Stovall, who died in 2021, and siblings, Paul Smith, David Smith and Jane Wiltrout.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Kathy Janke of Cookeville; son, Phillip Edward Deck and his wife Diana of Utah; grandchildren, Brent, Brian, Jennifer, Spence, Stuart, Michael, Dreu, Ben, Savannah, Suzanna, Tennessee and Sami; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Rose was a longtime resident of Murfreesboro before moving to Cookeville to be near family. While in Murfreesboro, she attended First United Methodist Church. She impacted numerous children’s lives as an educational assistant at Hobgood Elementary School and developed many friendships as a hairdresser. She loved her friends dearly and was an avid bridge player.

A graveside service to celebrate Rose will be at Twelve o’clock noon, Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Friends and family are cordially invited to visitation also on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 10:30 am till 12:00 noon. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

