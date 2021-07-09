John Franklin Brown of Murfreesboro, TN passed away July 3, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. “Papa JB,” as he was known to many, was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.

Born November 3, 1949, in Independence, MO, John graduated from Truman High School in 1968 and began college thereafter at Missouri State University. Known for his extensive vocabulary, quick wit and skills at debate and persuasion, he was a proud member of the forensics team and was elected captain of the team before graduating. After college, he began his 45-year career in the automobile industry working in showroom and internet sales, finance, and management in Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee before retiring from Wilson County Motors in 2020.

John was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed watching boxing, baseball, football, and basketball. He was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and Kansas Jayhawks and took every opportunity he could to watch them play; ESPN was his favorite channel. An avid bowler with a wicked left-handed hook, he was a member of leagues in both Smyrna and Murfreesboro over the last decade. He loved the competition, good times, and the many friends he made with league members, particularly his Sunday night crew.

He is preceded in death by his parents Pearl Francis (Green) Brown and Herbert Willard Brown, his sister Leila Brown and brother Randy Brown. He is survived by his wife of 36 years (Judith) Suzy Brown, sister Linda Brown Love of Lee’s Summit, MO, brother Greg Brown of Ozark, MO, 3 children, Rob Brown (wife Christine) of Sedalia, MO, Rich Perrin (wife Tara) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Matt Farber (wife Crystal) of Wildwood, MO, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation and services will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro on Friday, July 9th. Visitation begins at 1pm. Services begin at 2pm. A short graveside service will follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Drive. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to his favorite charity Nashville Rescue Mission, or purchase items from their Amazon Wishlist in his name: https://nashvillerescuemission.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ or https://nashvillerescuemission.org/amazon-wishlists/.