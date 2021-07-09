Mr. Michael Wrenne Hayes, age 88, of Murfreesboro, died Monday, June 21, 2021, of pneumonia and lung cancer after lengthy hospitalization.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dr. George D. and Stella Wrenne Hayes of Nashville/Tracy City; and of Murfreesboro, his parents Ruth and George D. Hayes, wife Carolyn Hayes in 1964, sister Patsy Parkinson and his son James Hayes; and of Atlanta, a brother Doug Hayes.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Angela Cannon Hayes of Murfreesboro; a brother Jim Hayes (Anne) of Texas; his son Sean Hayes of Los Angeles; and of also Murfreesboro, his youngest son Doug Hayes (Cindy) with grandchildren Abbey and Brayden.

A Murfreesboro native, Mr. Hayes graduated from Central High School in 1950. He was a Golden Gloves champion, AAU regional boxing champion and Olympic trial qualifier.

Mr. Hayes was a decorated U.S. Navy officer, serving from 1951-1955. His main assignment during the Korean Conflict was aboard destroyer USS Hubbard (DD-748).

After his military service, he received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from what’s now University of California at Long Beach. After graduating, he was a DC-10 design engineer for Douglas Aircraft Company in Los Angeles. Later, he owned Nashville’s Superior Stone Company, a precast stone manufacturing plant.

He sold the company by age 50, didn’t want to retire, so he completed graduate studies at a Texas university to become a licensed addiction therapist. Mr. Hayes was York VA Medical Center’s first licensed addiction therapist. He also was a nationally known speaker on alcoholism. What began as a retirement idea became a distinguished, 25-year second career.

He always was more youthful than his years. An expert diver, he enjoyed all water sports and loved to travel. He slowed down after age 80. His once active lifestyle became only short nature drives, gourmet cooking, his computer and TV. His grandchildren were perhaps his greatest joy.

He always carried himself with the dignity of his ancestors. Mr. Hayes is part of a historical Nashville family, recognized by the name Hayes Street near West End Avenue.

He is the great-great grandson of Oliver Bliss Hayes, Sr., who was significant in the settlement of Nashville. O.B. Hayes Sr. was a lawyer, land speculator, a minister and cousin of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Michael W. Hayes privately was buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to American Red Cross Tennessee Region or American Cancer Society Mid-South Chapter.