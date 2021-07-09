Billy Lee Davenport, age 66, passed away at his residence, July 6, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with Murfreesboro City Street Department.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pitts and Maggie McCoy Davenport; and brother, Allen Davenport. He is survived by his wife, Wanda LaRue Davenport; sons, Chris (Kristin) Davenport, Lee (Kim) Davenport; daughter, Jennifer (Brent) Messick; brothers, James (Barbara) Davenport, Eugene (Diane) Davenport, Benny (Frances) Davenport; sisters, Brenda Adams, Carolyn (Jerry) Hill; and grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Adam, Natalee, Luke, Maggie, Caleb and Kayla.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, July 10, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with John Donnell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Wayne Hill, Brian Hill, Jeff Davenport, Willie Davenport, Leo Davenport, Jacob Davenport serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422