Jimmy Lane Jaco, 73, passed away on June 21st at his home in Murfreesboro surrounded by his loved ones.

A native of Rutherford County, Jimmy served his country with distinction during Vietnam. In addition to being awarded the Bronze Star, he was known by his bunkmates as the person who could always pick them up during the darkest times. He would continue throughout his life being the person you would most want in your foxhole.

A man of service, Jimmy spent decades of his time involved in youth sports, whether it be officiating basketball all over Tennessee or as a baseball coach, teaching generations of kids the game he loved but more importantly, lessons to be better people. He preached “attitude and effort” and having “the heart of a champion” to his players and that’s the way he lived.

A man of generosity who never met a stranger, Jimmy loved spending time in his garden growing vegetables to pass on to others. Over the years, his garden only grew as he found more and more people he loved and wanted to share his blessings with.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Jaco, his mother, Hassie Johnson Jaco, and his siblings, Ruth Rowland, Dorothy Watson, Martha Harvey, and Phillip “Bud” Jaco, Jr.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Linda Frank Jaco, his two sons, Jeremy Jaco and Christopher Jaco, his grandchildren, Brittany Bidco, Brianna Bidco, Jeremy Jaco II, Paige Ariks and Jesse Jaco, his great grandson, Bentley Bidco, his sister, Donna Jaco, and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro on Thursday, June 24th from 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel the next day, Friday, June 25th, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Sarah Cannon, Alive Hospice or the American Cancer Society.