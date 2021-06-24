Leroy Carter Stingley, Jr.

Leroy Carter Stingley, Jr. age 60 of Readyville, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. A native of Michigan City, IN, he was the son of the late Leroy Carter Stingley, Sr. Leroy was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Moorhouse.

Leroy is survived by his mother, Rosalie Mae Loetz Stingley of Readyville, TN; brothers, Jim Stingley of Woodbury, TN, Joe Stingley of Emporia, KS, and Donnie Stingley of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Rosemarie Stingley of Bradyville TN, Brenda Brewer of Manchester, TN, and Melody Chatwood of Woodbury, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held 2:00 Friday at Coleman Cemetery with Pastor David Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Leroy may be made to the family.

An online guestbook for the Stingley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


