OBITUARY: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Dewayne Martin

Jeffrey “Jeff” Dewayne Martin, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Born in West Memphis, AR, he was the son of the late Jimmie Martin.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Laura Harris Martin; daughters, Sara (Matt) Owens and Rachel (CJ) Campbell, both of Murfreesboro; beloved granddaughter, Lilly Owens; mother, Jeanette Martin of Murfreesboro; sister, Julie (Jerry) Collins of Murfreesboro; and brother Jason Martin of Germantown Wisconsin; and a niece Diana Hess and nephews Christopher Collins, Joseph Collins, Justin Martin, and Sam Harris II; sister-in-law, Karen Rowell of Johnson City, TN.

Jeff proudly graduated from Vanderbilt University with a biology degree as well as earning a master’s degree in education from Arkansas State University. He ultimately applied his science degree teaching Chemistry to hundreds of high school students for over 20 years at Oakland and Siegel High Schools.

Jeff was the tennis coach at Siegel High School, a program he coached from its onset in 2003. His teams achieved great success, advancing to the state tournament multiple times and winning both team and individual state tournament titles. After retiring from teaching in 2020, he continued to coach tennis for Siegel High School, because of his love for and dedication to the students and the sport. Jeff was named Tennessee tennis coach of the year in 2013 and also enjoyed working with the Siegel Stars’ football program as the team statistician.

He loved teaching and coaching young people. He helped them become their best selves. He will be missed by many former students, friends, and his beloved family.

Jeff was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Where he was a member of the Searchers Sunday school class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions for the Coach Jeff Martin scholarship at Siegel High School. Contributions can be mailed to 3300 Siegel Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Attention Coach Jeff Martin Memorial, or electronically at https://siegel.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/123?access_code=ae56c2465687da79d69d596991103555b92741ce

The family will receive friends before the service on Thursday, December 5th, 2024, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 265 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

