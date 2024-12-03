OBITUARY: James B. ‘Jim’ Davidson Jr.

James B “Jim” Davidson, Jr., age 75 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, December 2, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Broadus Davidson and Narene Bell Davidson.

Mr. Davidson was a member of Minerva Drive Church of Christ and Salem Creek Church of Christ. He was retired from Tennessee Farmers Cooperative.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat Davidson; children, Charlie Davidson and wife Lynda, Jenny Davidson; granddaughters, Morgan, Meghan McKenna; sister, Janice Ham and husband BK; cat, Bailey Davidson; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Salem Creek Scholarship Fund or Disaster Relief.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6th, from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, December 6th 12 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro Ron Harper will officiate. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

