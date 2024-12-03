OBITUARY: Gladys Short Alsup

Mrs. Gladys Short Alsup, age 99, of Lascassas, TN passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late John Houston and Mary Neely Lewis Short.

Mrs. Alsup was a 1943 graduate of Walter Hill High School. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Mrs. Alsup was a homemaker to her family and a dairy farmer. She was diligent in sending out cards and meals to her family and those she cared about.

Mrs. Alsup is survived by her children, Hylania Thomson and her husband Larry, Hylan Alsup and his wife Patsy, and Regina Barnhill and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Kim Piety and her husband Chris, Yvonne Sanders and her husband Mike, Rick Thomson and his wife Robin, Roger Alsup and his wife Tolly, Michelle Alley and her husband Chris, and Jennifer Butler and her husband Ernie; great-grandchildren, Lauren Jones and her husband Zach, Jessica Piety, Alex Sanders, Summer Sanders, Zach Thomson, Zoey Thomson, Devin Alsup, Seth Alley, Trent Alley, Cora Butler, and Emily Butler; great-great grandson, Jamison Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Molly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Hylan Alsup, Sr., and all of her siblings, Bruce Short, Lewis Short, Frank Short, Leslie Short, Lucille Purcell, and Elizabeth Harris.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers over the last 12 years and Alive Hospice for their care of Mrs. Alsup.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Alsup Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email